Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Kessler, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today, Sept. 23. Mrs. Kessler, the former Terry Crenshaw, retired from Jefferson County Public Schools after 25 years. Mr. Kessler retired from A & L Manufacturing Co., after 43 years. The couple have five children, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. James Higgins, members of St. Thomas More Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 25. Mrs. Higgins is the former Norma Lee Robards. Mr. Higgins retired from The Kroger Co. after more than 50 years of service. The couple have two children and a grandson.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Patrick King, members of St. John the Apostle Church, celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary Sept. 12. Mr. King was a Kentucky State Police trooper and retired from Olin Chemicals after 40 years. Mrs. King, the former Elizabeth Ann Stith, was a homemaker and teacher. The couple have 12 children, 43 grandchildren and 81 great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Michael J. McGrath, members of St. Albert the Great Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 25. Mrs. McGrath, the former Libbie Edwards, is a homemaker. Mr. McGrath retired from Hillerich & Bradsby Co. in 2011 after 34 years of service. The couple have four children.