Archdiocesan News

Bardstown native celebrates
silver jubilee as a
Dominican Sister of St. Cecilia

Dominican Sister of St. Cecilia Mary Esther Potts, third from left, is pictured with other sisters marking silver jubilees in religious life this year. Sister Potts, a native of Bardstown, Ky., made her first profession of vows in August 1996 with the congregation based in Nashville. (Photo Special to The Record)

Dominican Sister of St. Cecilia Mary Esther Potts is one of seven Dominican sisters who celebrated their silver jubilee this summer.

Sister Potts, a native of Bardstown, Ky., made her first profession of vows on Aug. 9, 1996.

She has served as a teacher in Tennessee, Virginia, Louisiana, Missouri and Maryland. Sister Potts has also ministered in various capacities in Vatican City and in Bracciano, Italy. She currently serves as a librarian at Aquinas College in Nashville, Tenn.

Her parents, Joseph and Marian Potts are members of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown.

A Mass honoring the jubilees was celebrated at St. Cecilia Chapel in the St. Cecilia Motherhouse in Nashville.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *