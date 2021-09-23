Dominican Sister of St. Cecilia Mary Esther Potts is one of seven Dominican sisters who celebrated their silver jubilee this summer.

Sister Potts, a native of Bardstown, Ky., made her first profession of vows on Aug. 9, 1996.

She has served as a teacher in Tennessee, Virginia, Louisiana, Missouri and Maryland. Sister Potts has also ministered in various capacities in Vatican City and in Bracciano, Italy. She currently serves as a librarian at Aquinas College in Nashville, Tenn.

Her parents, Joseph and Marian Potts are members of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown.

A Mass honoring the jubilees was celebrated at St. Cecilia Chapel in the St. Cecilia Motherhouse in Nashville.