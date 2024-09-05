Wedding Anniversaries — Sept. 5, 2024

John and Jackie Lydon, members of the Cathedral of the Assumption, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12. Mrs. Lydon worked in the funeral business. Mr. Lydon is retired from his work as an insurance claims adjuster. The couple have three children and 10 grandchildren.



Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Russell, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31. Mrs. Russell, the former Deloris Warren, is a retired special education teacher for Oldham County Public Schools. Mr. Warren is retired from data management with Humana. The couple have two children and three granddaughters.