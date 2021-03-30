By The Record Vida CatólicaMarch 30, 2021 San José, Ayúdanos en Nuestro Trabajo TagsAyúdanos en Nuestro Trabajosan José Share on Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google + LinkedIn Email Bio Latest Posts The Record The Record newspaper is published by the Archdiocese of Louisville and covers the Catholic community of Central Kentucky. In print, the paper is mailed to more than 60,000 households each Thursday, 50 weeks a year. It was established in 1879. Latest Posts By The Record Common Table sirve comidas para familias San José, Ayúdanos en Nuestro Trabajo Vida en Cristo — Año de la Familia Previous articleVida en Cristo — Año de la Familia Next articleCommon Table sirve comidas para familias Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.