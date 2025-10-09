Wedding Anniversaries — Oct. 9, 2025

Mrs. and Mrs. Dennis Bradley, members of St. Athanasius Church, will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15. Mrs. Bradley, the former Tammy Ann Steurer, retired from Humana after 17 years. Mr. Bradley retired from Ideal Machine & Tool after 35 years.

Mr. and Mrs. William Cullop, members of St. Bernard Church, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Oct. 7. Mrs. Cullop, the former Sharon Stout, works as an accountant. Mr. Stout works as a software engineer. The couple have two children.

Dave and Debbie Edelen Gruner, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 10. Mr. Gruner retired from Sears and Citi after 20 years of service. Mrs. Gruner retired from Bacon’s and Dillards after 54 years of service. The couple has one child and one grandchild. They plan to celebrate with family and friends.