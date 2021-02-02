Sister Betty MacDougall, an educator, dies

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Elizabeth “Betty” MacDougall, 81, died Jan. 29 at Nazareth Home. She was a professed Sister of Charity for 60 years.

Sister MacDougall, formerly Sister Marie Anthony, served in education ministries in Ohio and Kentucky. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she served as a teacher in primary grades at St. Benedict Church in Lebanon Junction, Ky.

From 1982 to 2012, Sister MacDougall served as the academic education coordinator at the former Our Lady of Peace Hospital. In a story in The Record upon her retirement from Our Lady of Peace, she said she is someone who has “always been in a classroom or near a classroom.”

As the academic education coordinator, Sister MacDougall became a liaison between the hospital and Jefferson County Public Schools.

“The thing I feel really good about is that we served a lot of kids. We served kids who were sick. Not sick in bed but ones who had tried to run away or were suicidal,” she said in the 2012 article.

Sister MacDougall also served her SCN community in a variety of areas, including on committees and as a volunteer at Doors to Hope.

She is survived by her sisters Joann Paris, Sister of Charity of Nazareth Dorothy MacDougall, Margaret Jones and Marilyn Lilly; her brother Daniel MacDougall; her extended family and members of her religious community.

Burial will be held Feb. 3 in Nazareth Cemetery at 1 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.