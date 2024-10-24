Wedding Anniversaries — Oct. 24, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Hart, members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 31. Mrs. Hart, the former Betty Hobbs, retired from Town Talk Manufacturing Company after 18 years of service. Mr. Hart retired from the CSX Railroad after 38 years of service. The couple have six sons (four are deceased), four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Hubbs, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 31. Mrs. Hubbs, the former Mary Ann Kopp, is a retired Catholic school teacher. Mr. Hubbs served for 22 years in the U.S. Navy Reserves, including a year in Da Nang, Vietnam, in 1967. He retired from Brown-Forman after 35 years. The couple have five children, 16 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.