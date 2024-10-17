Wedding Anniversaries — Oct. 17, 2024

David and Susan Williams, members of Epiphany Church and Christ Church United Methodist, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Oct. 20. Mrs. Williams, the former Susan Witte, is a referral coordinator for Family Allergy & Asthma. Mr. Williams is a network engineer for Baptist Health. The couple have three children (one is deceased) and two grandchildren. They celebrated with a trip to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

Ray and Mary Cissell Nugent, members of St. Francis of Assisi Church in St. Francis, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12. Mrs. Nugent is a retired Marion County Public Schools teacher after 33 years of service. Mr. Nugent is retired after 35 years of service at G.E. The couple have three children (one is deceased) and four grandchildren.