Youth

Presentation student wins TARC art contest

by
The artwork of Claire Davis, a senior at Presentation Academy, was selected to appear on a bus in the Transit Authority of River City’s 23rd annual Design-a-Bus competition.

Claire Davis, a senior at Presentation Academy, is one of 12 winners in the Transit Authority of River City’s 23rd annual Design-a-Bus competition.

Her artwork will be displayed on the side of a TARC bus, which she will ride in this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival’s Pegasus Parade on April 30.

The theme of the competition, which was held in partnership with the Louisville Free Public Library, was “Every Journey, a Story,” according to TARC’s website. The focus was on stories from students in the community.

Tags from the story
, ,
0
The Record
Written By
The Record
More from The Record
Retired pope returns to Vatican after visiting his brother in Germany
By Cindy Wooden Catholic News Service VATICAN CITY — Retired Pope Benedict XVI...
Read More
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *