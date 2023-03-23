Presentation student wins TARC art contest

The artwork of Claire Davis, a senior at Presentation Academy, was selected to appear on a bus in the Transit Authority of River City’s 23rd annual Design-a-Bus competition.

Claire Davis, a senior at Presentation Academy, is one of 12 winners in the Transit Authority of River City’s 23rd annual Design-a-Bus competition.

Her artwork will be displayed on the side of a TARC bus, which she will ride in this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival’s Pegasus Parade on April 30.

The theme of the competition, which was held in partnership with the Louisville Free Public Library, was “Every Journey, a Story,” according to TARC’s website. The focus was on stories from students in the community.