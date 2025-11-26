Wedding Anniversaries — Nov. 27, 2025

Joe and Linda Schuler Atkins, members of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 29. Mrs. Atkins is retired from Kroger. Mr. Atkins is retired from BellSouth. The couple have four children and five grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas McGee, members of Epiphany Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 29. Mrs. McGee, the former Janice Goff, is retired from hospital purchasing. Mr. McGee is a retired hospital executive with Baptist Health and Humana. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren. They celebrated with a family dinner.

Joe and Paulette Fowler Robinson, members of St. Edward Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Dec. 7. Mr. Robinson retired from regional sales management after 28 years. Mrs. Robinson retired as an accounting assistant after 27 years. The couple have four children and six grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Hudson, members of St. Bartholomew Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 27. Mrs. Hudson, the former Linda Burton, is retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital. Mr. Hudson is retired from the U.S. Postal Service. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. William Ehnes, members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 26. Mrs. Ehnes, the former Carol Johns, is a retired special education teacher. Mr. Ehnes is a retired human resource manager. The couple have four children, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.