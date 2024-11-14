Wedding Anniversaries — Nov. 14, 2024

David and Melanie Espiritu Nobers, members of Epiphany Church, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Nov. 20. Mr. Nobers works as a support services manager at Texas Roadhouse Support Center. Mrs. Nobers works as a client relationship manager at Legato Financial. The couple have two children.

Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Hart, members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Oct. 31. Mrs. Hart, the former Betty Hobbs, retired from Town Talk Manufacturing Company after 18 years of service. Mr. Hart retired from the CSX Railroad after 38 years of service. The couple have six sons (four are deceased), four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Thomas and Linda Kissel Steele, members of St. Raphael Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 16. Mrs. Steele retired in 2016 after 30 years of service to PNC. Mr. Steele retired in 2017 after 20 years of service to the Boys and Girls Club. The couple have three children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A celebration has been planned by their children.