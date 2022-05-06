Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Leon “Shelt” Lewis, members of St. Bernard Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary May 7. Mrs. Lewis, the former Debra Ann Fautz, is a registered nurse for Hosparus. Mr. Lewis is self-employed. The couple have four children and two grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Borgia Nalley, members of Immaculate Conception Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary May 5. Mrs. Nalley is the former Judy Marie Kelty. Mr. Nalley is retired from Barton. The couple have nine children, 17 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

James “Pat” and Lucille Thomas Spalding, members of Holy Name of Mary Church in Calvary, Ky., will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary May 11. Mrs. Spalding spent 18 years as the office manager of Holy Name of Mary and retired in 2000. Mr. Spalding spent 30 years at General Electric and retired in 1994. The couple have seven children, 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Charles and Joyce Brunner, members of St. Albert the Great Church, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary May 11. Mrs. Brunner is the former Joyce McHugh. The couple have four children, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.