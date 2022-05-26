Wedding Anniversaries

Bill and Karen Jaworski, members of St. Edward Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary May 26. Mrs. Jaworski is the former Karen Boland. The couple have three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Gogan, members of St. Margaret Mary Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 27. Mrs. Gogan, the former Meredith Weiler, retired from the University of Louisville Hospital as a registered nurse after 40 years. Mr. Gogan retired after 23 years from Our Lady of Peace Hospital as the director of admitting. The couple have a child.

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Brown, members of St. Martha Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary May 27. Mrs. Brown, the former Fran Vito, retired from PNC Bank. Mr. Brown retired from the University of Louisville Mail Services. The couple have two children and six grandchildren.