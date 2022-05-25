Anna Gardone, a senior at Assumption High School, was named winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives for her painting, “Lemon Lime Lemon.”

Rep. John Yarmuth made a surprise visit to the school May 20 to announce Anna as the winner of his 2022 competition, which drew more than 50 entries from high school students in Kentucky’s Third Congressional District.

Her painting will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building’s “Artistic Discovery” corridor in Washington, D.C. for a year.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives have hosted the annual Congressional Art Competition since 1982, according to a press release from Rep. Yarmuth’s office. The contest “enables high school students from throughout the nation to demonstrate their artistic talents before a global audience,” the release said. To view a gallery of all the entries, visit https://bit.ly/3wGJVWv.