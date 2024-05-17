Wedding Anniversaries — May 16, 2024

Joe and Marian Ackerman, members of St. Raphael Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 24. Mrs. Ackerman, the former Marian Poppe, volunteers with local Catholic churches and charities. Mr. Ackerman is a retired CPA. The couple have four children and six grandchildren.

Mike and Becky Dunn Denton, members of St. Edward Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 25. Mrs. Denton retired after 35 years in the mental health field. Mr. Denton retired from Vermont American as a tool and die maker. The couple have two children and three grandchildren. They will celebrate with family and friends at Captain’s Quarters.

Robert Steven and Erika Raquel DeSha, members of St. Martin DePorres and St. Augustine churches, will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary on May 24. Mrs. DeSha, the former Erika Stith, is coordinator of services for the Center for Accessible Living. Mr. DeSha retired May 1 after 34 years of service with TARC.

Mr. and Mrs. John Self, members of St. Ignatius Church in White Mills, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary May 25. Mrs. Self, the former Linda Loudenback, retired in 2016. Mr. Self retired from the Okolona Fire Department after 23 years. The couple will celebrate with a family dinner at Tony York’s.

Mr. and Mrs. Bob Brawner, members of St. Patrick Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 25. Mrs. Brawner, the former Carla Kuffner, retired from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield after 42 years. Mr. Brawner retired after 40 years from several companies, including American Printing House for the Blind, Olympic Stain, Grindmaster and Grand Soft Equipment. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.