OFFICIAL — Archbishop appoints pastor for parishes in Manton, Fredericktown

Archbishop Shelton J. Fabre has made the following appointment, effective July 17, 2024.

Rev. Augustine Judd O.P.

Rev. Augustine Judd, O.P., will serve as pastor of Holy Rosary Church in Manton, Ky., and Holy Trinity Church in Fredericktown, Ky.

Father Judd, born in Hartford, Conn., studied at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., the Pontifical Faculty of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., and the University of Fribourg, Switzerland. He made his simple profession as a Dominican on Aug. 15, 1991, and his solemn profession on Nov. 12, 1994. He was ordained on May 24, 1996.

Father Judd has served as a theology instructor, parochial curate, assistant chaplain and chaplain at various colleges and parishes in Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., Ohio and New York. He was appointed chaplain for the Dominican Nuns at the Monastery of the Mother of God on Sept. 3, 2019.

(Very Rev. Allen Moran, O.P., provincial, will serve the parishes from June 18 to July 1, and St. Rose Priory will cover liturgical needs from July 2 to July 16.)