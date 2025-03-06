Wedding Anniversaries — March 6, 2025

Stanley and Carol Mills Sohm, members of Mary Queen of Peace Church, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on March 12. Mrs. Sohm is retired from her service with Melton’s Grocery, St. Helen School and Sam’s Club. Mr. Sohm retired from the American Synthetic Rubber Corporation. The couple have three children and two grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with a family dinner.

Victor and Cindy Knieper Vivona, members of Holy Spirit Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 7. Mrs. Vivona is a homemaker. Mr. Vivona retired after 45 years of service as a pressman for The Courier-Journal. The couple have five children and five grandchildren.