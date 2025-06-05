Wedding Anniversaries — June 5, 2025

Garrett and Jeanine Clark Burke, members of St. Patrick Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13. Mrs. Burke is a retired customer service manager with 30 years of service at Zoeller Pump Company. Mr. Burke is a retired locomotive engineer with Norfolk Southern Railroad and a U.S. Army veteran. The couple have three children and five grandchildren.

William and Carolyn Miller Hunton, members of St. Stephen Martyr Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on June 11. Mr. Hunton retired from Prudential Insurance after 31 years of service and more than 20 years of volunteer service at Franciscan Kitchen. The couple have three children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ralph and Mary Lou Larrick Walz, members of Epiphany Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 14. Mr. Walz retired from the Army Corps of Engineers after 37 years of service. Mrs. Walz is a retired Catholic school teacher. The couple have two children and five grandchildren. They celebrated with a Caribbean cruise.

Jerry and Esther Kohan, members of Emmanuel Church in Albany, Ky., celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 4. Both are retired. The couple have four children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Jerry and Bev Riley Beckman, members of Holy Trinity Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 5. Mr. Beckman retired from PNC Bank after 20 years of service. Mrs. Beckman retired from Jewish Hospital after 30 years of service. The couple have three children and five grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with a Mass and family.