Wedding Anniversaries — June 29, 2023

Richard Craig Myatt and Dolly Marie Myatt, members of Church of the Annunciation in Shelbyville, Ky., will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on July 2. Mrs. Myatt, the former Dolly Parr, retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in 2018 after 27 years. Mr. Myatt retired from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in 2012 after 27 years and worked as a Shelby County road supervisor for eight years. The couple have three children and a grandchild.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank N. Peak, members of St. Catherine Church in New Haven, Ky., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, June 29. Mrs. Peak, the former Carolyn A. Hutchins, retired from St. James School in Elizabethtown, Ky., as an administrative assistant in 2018 after 33 years. Mr. Peak, a United States Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, retired from Coca-Cola in 2010 after 38 years and from UPS in 2020 after 20 years. The couple have three children and 10 grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Smith, members of St. Rose Church in Springfield, Ky., are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, June 29. Mrs. Smith is the former Linda Sue Brown. The couple have four children and 12 grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Thomas, members of St. John the Baptist Church in Rineyville, Ky., will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary on June 30. Mrs. Thomas, the former LaVerne Fowler, is a retired caregiver. Mr. Thomas is a retired farmer. The couple have four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bob and Nadine Thompson, members of St. Bernard Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 26. Mrs. Thompson, the former Nadine Lee, is a retired Assumption High School teacher. Mr. Thompson is retired from GE Appliances. The couple have two children and eight grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. George Lewis Lee, members of St. John the Apostle Church in Brandenburg, Ky., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 22. Mrs. Lee, the former Carol Jean Triplett, worked for the United States Postal Service. Mr. Lee served 42 years in the Army National Guard and worked for 502 Plumbers & Pipefitters Union. The couple have four children, 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.