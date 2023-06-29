Bulletin Board — June 29, 2023

SERVICES, DEVOTIONS

The Marian Committee will hold a First Saturday Devotion at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St., on July 1. Mass will be at 9 a.m. followed by a Holy Hour and reconciliation at 9:40 a.m.

The devotion includes adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, the rosary with meditation and sacred music by Dr. Emily Meixner.

St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, will celebrate the National Eucharistic Revival moving into the parish phase with a eucharistic procession and 22-hour adoration of the Blessed Sacrament beginning July 7 at 6 p.m. and concluding with Mass on July 8 at 4 p.m. For more information, call Sheila King at 802-8410.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer July 10 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Heritage Room, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes religious vocations, will hold a Holy Hour for Vocations July 12 at 12:45 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. For more information, call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302. All are welcome.

RETREATS

“His Mercy is from Age to Age: Spiritual Retreat for Maturing Adults,” in honor of World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, will be offered by the Archdiocese of Louisville July 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Pastoral Care Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road.

Benedictine Sister Betty Drewes will lead the retreat. The cost is $20 and includes breakfast and lunch. Registration is required and there is limited space available. To register, contact Denise Puckett at dpuckett@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1268.

A Meditation Prayer Day hosted by Dominican Sister of Peace Mary Otho Ballard will be July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Catharine Motherhouse in St. Catharine, Ky. Two meditation experiences will be offered. An Introduction to centering prayer/meditation will be led by Judy Sharer. Developing skills for deeper meditation will be facilitated by Sister Ballard.

Register by July 12 by contacting Sister Ballard at 859-481-6238 or lamondaop@gmail.com. The cost is a donation and participants should bring a bag lunch; drinks will be provided.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., is looking for volunteers to serve as compassionate companions, providing end-of-life care for individuals who have no home or loved ones to care for them. Volunteers will serve a weekly five-hour shift to provide care for residents so they may die with dignity.

A training session for new volunteers will be July 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and July 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, go to www.hildegardhouse.org and complete the online volunteer application. For more information, contact Jana McNally, volunteer coordinator, at 581-8267.

THE ARTS

Nazareth Retreat Center in Nazareth, Ky., is offering a Saturday evening drum circle with professional percussionist Kelsey Lee Cunningham on July 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No experience or instruments are necessary, but participants are invited to bring their own drum.

For more information and to register, visit https://nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/75/drum-circle/.

YOUTH and YOUNG ADULTS

A Youth and Young Adult Candlelight Mass is held at St. John Paul II Church, 3539 Goldsmith Lane, on the first Sunday of every month at 7 p.m. For details, call Curt Meyers at 459-4251, ext. 20.

SINGLES

The Catholic Singles 40 and Over group, a reorganization of the Catholic Singles Over 50 group that met at Holy Trinity Church, invites Catholics over age 40 to join the group. Participants take part in activities around Louisville, such as concerts, bowling, volleyball, hiking, tennis and board games, as well as spiritual events such as Mass and adoration. For more information and a schedule of upcoming events, contact Mike at mike25k@aol.com or 472-5240.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Nourish for Caregivers — a program for those caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one — meets at St. Margaret Mary Church’s Spirituality Center, 7813 Shelbyville Road, and via Zoom, every second Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be July 12 on the topic of “A Season for Everything — The Ebbs and Flows.” To register and to receive the Zoom link, contact Denise Ruiz at druiz@stmm.org or call 690-2834 for more information.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

EDUCATION and ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Programs of St. Albert and St. Bernadette churches are exploring challenges in Scripture related to faith, the church and the world today through a series of classes offered via Zoom. The programs are on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The next dates and topics are:

July 6 and 7: Latin translation of the Bible.

July 13 and 14: Revelation and the apocalyptic tradition.

July 20 and 21: Apocalyptic worldview in Judaism.

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive a link to the class. All are welcome.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Catechist Retreat: Go Make Disciples — A Day of Reflection for Educators,” July 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Epiphany Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road. The cost is $25.For more details, view the institute’s course catalog at archlouff.org/. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267.