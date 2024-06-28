Wedding Anniversaries — June 27, 2024

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Tingle, members of St. Lawrence Church, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on July 2. Mrs. Tingle, the former Anna Sapp, works for the University of Louisville Physicians’ Group as a medical scheduler. Michael Tingle works at GXO Logistics. The couple have one child.

Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Krainski, members of St. Patrick Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 29. Mrs. Krainski, the former Millie Pawlak, retired from nursing after 27 years with Baptist Health. Mr. Krainski, an electrical engineer, retired from General Electric after 38 years of service. The couple have four children, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. They celebrated with a family dinner on June 20th.

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Hayden, members of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral, Bardstown, Ky, will celebrate their 50th anniversary on June 28. Mrs. Hayden, the former Betty Marksbury, owned and operated Clothes Corner Consignments for 38 years. Mr. Hayden retired from Heaven Hill Distillery after 32 years as the production supervisor. The couple have one child and one grandchild.