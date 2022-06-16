Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Billy Lee Hatfield, members of St. Stephen Martyr Church, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today, June 16. Mrs. Hatfield is the former Joyce Marie McGill. Mr. Hatfield worked for Storage Technology Corporation for 17 years. The couple have three children, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Michael and Brenda Edds, members of Good Shepherd Church, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on June 19. Mrs. Edds, the former Brenda Scott, retired from Jefferson County Public Schools where she worked as an instructional assistant. Mr. Edds retired from Jefferson County Public Schools in 2000 as an instructional assistant and from the Archdiocese of Louisville in 2005 as a teacher. The couple have three children and three grandchildren.