Wedding Anniversaries — July 31, 2025

Deacon John and Carolyn Korfhage Maher, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14. Deacon Maher retired after 47 years at Bill Collins Ford and 27 years of service at St. Martha Church. Mrs. Maher retired after 30 years in the office of Dr. J.T. Murrow. The couple have five children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Manuel and Lisbeth Zoeller Perez, members of St. Paul Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 9. Mr. Perez retired after 32 years as a tool and die maker at General Electric. Mrs. Perez retired after 40 years as an industrial accountant at Reynolds Metals and Southern Graphic Systems. The couple have three children and four grandchildren. They celebrated with a trip to Hawaii.

Mr. and Mrs. John Mathews, members of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3. Mrs. Mathews, the former Deborah George, retired from Flaget Memorial Hospital after 26 years of service. Mr. Mathews retired after 29 years with Buzick Construction Company. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren.

Jan and Sandy Raley, members of St. Charles Church in Lebanon, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15. The couple have two children and two grandchildren.

Perry and Rita Abell McCubbin, members of St. Edward Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Aug. 3. Mr. McCubbin retired after 39 years with UPS. Mrs. McCubbin retired after 37 years as a nurse. The couple have one child.

Larry and Carol Tong Powell, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 7. The couple have three children, seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild.