Amid shift in public opinion on immigration, Catholic advocates praise bipartisan attempt at reform

A combination photo shows Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, speaking in 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (OSV News photo/Ken Cedeño/Mandel Ngan pool via Reuters)

By Kate Scanlon, OSV News

WASHINGTON — Catholic immigration advocates praised the bipartisan effort behind the reintroduction of legislation in Congress that would give legal status to some eligible immigrants who currently lack legal authorization to be in the U.S.

The bill establishes what it calls “The Dignity Program,” which would grant some unauthorized immigrants who came to the U.S. prior to 2021 the ability to apply for up to seven years of legal status with work authorization.

Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Texas, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, praised the bipartisan action in a July 29 statement, saying it comes “at a time when instances of bipartisan cooperation seem to be few and far between, especially related to immigration.”

Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, introduced the Dignity Act of 2025 on July 15, along with a bipartisan coalition of 20 of their colleagues. The two congresswomen said the measure would both support infrastructure behind border security and streamline determinations of asylum eligibility for most asylum-seekers who present themselves at the border.

Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, Texas, leads a prayer vigil at Sacred Heart Church in El Paso March 24, 2025, following a rally and march against mass deportations by the US government. (OSV News photo/Bob Roller)

“Bipartisan collaboration is not only possible, it’s absolutely necessary,” Bishop Seitz said. “Pope Leo XIV has emphasized the responsibility of all political leaders to promote and protect the good of the community, the common good, particularly by defending the vulnerable and the marginalized. Under our current system, families across our nation are living in fear.

“Bipartisan proposals such as the Dignity Act are a step toward fulfilling the call made by our Holy Father to offer a better way forward — one that begins and ends with respect for the God-given dignity of every person,” he continued.

The bipartisan effort comes as polls show a shift in the American public’s concerns about immigration, with a July Gallup Poll finding a record-high share of U.S. adults saying immigration generally benefits the country, and as the Trump administration implements its hardline immigration policies.

J. Kevin Appleby, senior fellow for policy at the Center for Migration Studies of New York and the former director of migration policy for the USCCB, told OSV News, “The legislation is a step forward, as it provides legal protection to undocumented workers who otherwise would be vulnerable to exploitation and deportation.”

“Some of the enforcement provisions, however, may need to be amended to ensure that immigrants are allowed to present their asylum claims and receive due process during the removal process,” he added.

Passing the legislation would likely be a difficult task amid the Trump administration’s strict enforcement and deportation efforts.

“One thing we have learned thus far from the administration’s deportation campaign is that many of the undocumented are essential workers critical to the nation’s economy,” Appleby said. “The Dignity Act would ensure that hard-working immigrants and their families would be allowed to remain and continue to contribute their skills and labor for the benefit of the nation.”

On its website, the Center for Immigration Studies — a group which says it “seeks fewer immigrants but a warmer welcome for those admitted” — argued that the Dignity Act would “increase legal immigration levels by 55 percent — over five million persons over the next decade.”

“This is not what the American people were hoping for in electing Donald Trump as president,” George Fishman, senior legal fellow at CIS, wrote in a July 24 bill analysis.

But Jennie Murray, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, said in a July 15 statement, “We are pleased to see a bipartisan effort that provides reasonable solutions to our immigration challenges, and this serves as an example of the cooperation we need.”

“We are encouraged to see several ongoing discussions focused on building a more effective immigration system,” she said.

When reintroducing their bill, both Salazar and Escobar issued statements touting it as solution oriented.

“The Dignity Act of 2025 is a revolutionary bill that offers the solution to our immigration crisis: secure the border, stop illegal immigration, and provide an earned opportunity for long-term immigrants to stay here and work,” Salazar said. “No amnesty. No handouts. No citizenship. Just accountability and a path to stability for our economy and our future.”

“I have seen firsthand the devastating consequences of our broken immigration system, and as a member of Congress, I take seriously my obligation to propose a solution. Realistic, common-sense compromise is achievable, and is especially important given the urgency of this moment. I consider the Dignity Act of 2025 a critical first step to overhauling this broken system,” Escobar said.

“Immigrants — especially those who have been in the United States for decades — make up a critical component of our communities and also of the American workforce and economy,” she continued. “The vast majority of immigrants are hard-working, law-abiding residents; and, most Americans recognize that it is in our country’s best interest to find bipartisan reforms.”

“We can enact legislation that incorporates both humanity and security, and the Dignity Act of 2025 offers a balanced approach that restores dignity to people who have tried to navigate a broken system for far too long,” Escobar said. “The reintroduction of this legislation includes changes that reflect the challenges in today’s political environment. I’m proud of my bipartisan work with Representative Salazar, who has been a strong partner on this issue since December 2022. It is our hope that Congress seizes the opportunity to take an important step forward on this issue.”

Catholic social teaching on immigration seeks to balance three interrelated principles: the right of persons to migrate in order to sustain themselves and their families, the right of a country to regulate its borders and immigration, and a nation’s duty to conduct that regulation with justice and mercy.

In a message issued July 25 ahead of the October celebration of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Leo XIV said, “The widespread tendency to look after the interests of limited communities poses a serious threat to the sharing of responsibility, multilateral cooperation, the pursuit of the common good and global solidarity for the benefit of our entire human family.”