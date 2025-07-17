Wedding Anniversaries — July 17, 2025

Leo and Deborah Smith Tierney, members of St. Patrick Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 26. Mrs. Tierney is a homemaker. Mr. Tierney retired after 35 years in banking. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren.

Philip and Pamela Rhodes Kayrouz, members of St. Aloysius Church in Pewee Valley, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 19. Mrs. Kayrouz retired as director of nursing at Baptist Hospital East after 42 years of service. Mr. Kayrouz retired after 45 years as the owner of Kayrouz Heating and Air Conditioning. The couple have two children and five grandchildren.

Donald and Lanna Wilberding Zeillmann, members of St. Gabriel Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 26. Mrs. Zeillmann retired from Jefferson County Public Schools after 27 years of teaching. Mr. Zeillmann retired after 30 years of service as a banker for National City Bank of Kentucky. The couple have three children and six grandchildren. They will celebrate with a Mass at St. Gabriel.

Bill and Debbie Horton Benoit, members of St. Frances of Rome Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 19. The couple have four children and nine grandchildren. They will celebrate with a trip to Ireland.

Donald and Catherine Rottman Cooke, members of St. Edward Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25. Mr. Cooke retired after 27 years with the Kentucky Labor Cabinet. Mrs. Cooke retired after 33 years as a nursing professor at Kentucky State University and 35 years of nursing at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital. The couple have three children and six grandchildren. They celebrated with a cruise, which concluded with a trip to Rome.

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Petito, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 17. Mrs. Petito, the former Nancy Jo Lenihan, retired after 32 years as a senior care nurse. Mr. Petito retired after 32 years of service with the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The couple have a child and four grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with family and friends.