Wedding Anniversaries

Deacon and Mrs. Joseph Raibert, members of Holy Spirit Church, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary July 14. Mrs. Raibert, the former Mary Frances “Cissy” Dieterle, retired from Bacons (now Dillards) as the buyer for the bridal and social occasion department after 30 years. Mr. Raibert retired from the United States Navy and U.S. Department of Labor after 44 years. The couple have two children and four grandchildren.

Jimmie and Rebecca Carrico, members of St. Dominic Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary July 19. Mrs. Carrico, the former Rebecca Smith, retired from the Washington County FSA office where she was the county executive director. Mr. Carrico retired from the City of Springfield where he was the public works director. The couple have seven children, 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Carl Raymond and Mary Diane Troklus, members of St. Margaret Mary Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 24. Mrs. Troklus is the former Mary Diane Veith. The couple have three children and seven grandchildren.

Anthony “Tony” Frank and Donna Sue Sansone, members of St. Thomas More Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 21. Mrs. Sansone, the former Donna Sue Wise, retired in 2006 after 37 years as a teacher and administrator for the Archdiocese of Louisville. Mr. Sansone has spent 30 years as a Kentucky Labor Standards consultant. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.

Michael and Nancy Freeman, members of St. Gabriel Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 15. Mrs. Freeman, the former Nancy Lawson, retired as a registered nurse after 42 years. Mr. Freeman retired as a machinist from Atlas Machine & Supply. The couple have 2 children and 3 grandchildren.

Charles Anthony and Mary Jo Stopher, members of Guardian Angels Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 8. Mrs. Stopher, the former Mary Jo Clark, retired as a nurse from Baptist Hospital East after 20 years. Mr. Stopher retired from National Tobacco Company as a chemist after 14 years. The couple have five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ralph and Connie Pendygraft, members of Guardian Angels, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 1. Mrs. Pendygraft, the former Connie Mudd, retired from Jefferson County Public Schools as a secretary after 27 years. Mr. Pendygraft is a retired self-employed remodeling contractor. The couple have two children.