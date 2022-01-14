Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Dale Hornback, members of Our Mother of Sorrows Church, celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Dec. 5. Mrs. Hornback, the former Lynnetta Marie Hasty, has been a registered dental hygienist for Mortenson Family Dental-Audubon for 34 years. Mr. Hornback has spent 16 years in sales for Dages-Hikes Point Paint and Wallpaper. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.

Bertha and Leo Mayer, members of St. Gregory Church in Samuels, Ky., celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Dec. 30. Mrs. Mayer, the former Bertha Moore, worked for the Nelson County School District cafeteria for 24 years. Mr. Mayer worked for Gould’s. The couple were also farmers. They have five children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.