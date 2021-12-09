Wedding Anniversaries

Richard and Margaret Blair, members of St. Lawrence Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 10. Mrs. Blair, the former Margaret Egart, taught at Notre Dame Academy for 25 years. Mr. Blair taught at St. Xavier High School for 40 years. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.

Robert F. and Donna M. Leanhart, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 11. Mrs. Leanhart retired from PNC Bank and UPS. Mr. Leanhart is a retired painter. The couple have two children, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.