Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Bernard J. Guenthner, members of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Dec. 26. Mrs. Guenthner, the former Shirley Junot, retired from Jefferson County Public Schools in 1995 after serving as a tutor for 24 years. Mr. Guenthner is a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Yale Kentuckiana in 1990 after serving as a mechanic for 25 years. The couple have four children, four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Henry Yung, members of St. Gabriel Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 30. Mrs. Yung, the former Mary Payne, retired from Jefferson County Public Schools in 2001 after serving for 28 years. Mr. Yung retired from Harland Clarke in 2007 after 47 years. The couple have four children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. William Joseph Berger, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Dec. 21. Mrs. Berger, the former Linda Roelandt, is a retired Jefferson County Public School teacher. Mr. Berger retired from Honeywell as a project manager. The couple have two children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Ronald and Joyce Askin, members of St. Bernard Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 30. Mrs. Askin, the former Joyce Mattingly, retired from Ryan’s Restaurant. Mr. Askin is a semi-retired realtor with Bluegrass Real Estate Professionals. The couple have six children, 19 grandchildren (one is deceased) and 11 great-grandchildren.