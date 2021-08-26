Wedding Anniversaries

Greg and Martha Thomas, members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Mount Washington, Ky., will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 27. Mrs. Thomas is the former Martha Johnson. Mr. Thomas is retired. The couple have two children and four grandchildren.
Brent and Diane E. Riggs, members of St. Martha Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 28. Mrs. Riggs is the former Diane Westenhofer and is a retired clinical laboratory scientist for Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Mr. Riggs is the former owner of Promotional Printing Services. The couple have four children and nine grandchildren.
Michael and Kathy Newman Beam, members of St. Albert the Great Church, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 31. Mrs. Beam is a former special education consultant for the Archdiocese of Louisville and retired as head of school for Meredith-Dunn School after 18 years. Mr. Beam retired from Southern Graphics Systems after 39 years and worked as a realtor with Schuler Bauer Realty. The couple have a child and two grandchildren.