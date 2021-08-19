Wedding Anniversaries

Mr. and Mrs. Gene Balter, members of All Saints Church in Taylorsville, Ky., will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Aug. 22. Mrs. Balter, the former Sue Frederick, is a retired reserve deputy for the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Balter is a civil engineer with HDR, Inc. The couple have three children and two grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. James Michael (Mike) Ray, members of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Ky., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 14. Mrs. Ray, the former Martha Jean Tanner, is a retired nurse. Mr. Ray retired after 30 years as an engineer at Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant. He also worked at Henry County High School and the Kentucky Department of Natural Resources. The couple have five children and eight grandchildren.

Mr. and Mrs. Brad Lyvers, members of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Ky., will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Aug. 22. Mrs. Lyvers is the former Mary Lynn Cissell and is a child care provider at the Wee Care Learning & Development Center. Mr. Lyvers retired this year after 43 years of service with the Salt River Electric Cooperative. The couple have three children.

Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert J. Gritton, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19. Mrs. Gritton, the former Patricia A. Hill, retired from PNC Bank. Mr. Gritton retired from the Brown Forman Distilling Corp. The couple have four children, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Donald James and Aline Owens Shaw, members of St. Gabriel Church and the Church of the Epiphany, where they attend the Mass for the deaf, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 21. The couple have six children and 12 grandchildren.