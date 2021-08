The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Marian Committee is inviting children to participate in the 70th annual Living Rosary.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 10 outdoors at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, 903 Fairdale Road. Father David Carr will preside at the service.

Individuals who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated are required to wear a mask.

To register a child to participate, visit https://archloumarian.org/the-living-rosary/.