Wedding Anniversaries — Aug. 28, 2025

James and Shirley Hoagland Whyte, members of Holy Spirit Church, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Sept. 3. The couple have four children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dan and Dot Smith Thurman, members of St. Athanasius Church, will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Sept. 6. Mrs. Thurman retired after 41 years with Henry Vogt-Tube LLC. Mr. Thurman also retired from Henry Vogt-Tube and Zoeller Pump. The couple have one child and two grandchildren. They plan to celebrate with a dinner for close friends and family.

Donald and Carole Kinnarney Starling, members of St. Bartholomew Church, will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary today, Aug. 28. Mrs. Starling is a retired bookkeeper. Mr. Starling retired as a barrel raiser for the Blue Grass Cooperage Company. The couple have one child, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Christopher James and Kimberly Ann Fister Clements, members of St. John Paul II Church, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Aug. 12. Mrs. Clements works as a cashier and greeter at Costco. Mr. Clements serves as the outreach coordinator for Project Warm and is an adjunct professor at Jefferson Community and Technical College. The couple have four children.

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Richard Price, members of St. Albert the Great Church, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 6. Mrs. Price is the former Kathleen Quinlan Boldrick. The couple have four children and 13 grandchildren.