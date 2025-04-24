Wedding Anniversaries — April 24, 2025

Mr. and Mrs. John Mattingly, members of St. Peter the Apostle Church, will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on April 26. Mrs. Mattingly, the former Diane Brown, is retired from Stock Yards Bank. Mr. Mattingly is a retired printer.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dawson, members of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 1. Mrs. Dawson, the former Jean Reasor, retired after 19 years of service with Louisville Gas and Electric. Mr. Dawson retired after 34 years of service with Louisville Gas and Electric. The couple have two children and six grandchildren.

Chuck and Lillie Mitchell, members of St. Athanasius Church, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 1. Mrs. Mitchell is a homemaker. Mr. Mitchell retired from Ford Motor Co. as a plumber/pipefitter. The couple have three children and eight grandchildren.

Phillip and Mary Hahn Fortwengler, members of St. Gregory Church in Cox’s Creek, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 26. Mrs. Fortwengler is a homemaker. Mr. Fortwengler retired after 47 years as a UA Pipefitter. The couple have six sons, 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.