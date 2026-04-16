Wedding Anniversaries — April 16, 2026

Charles Richard “Dick” and Dorothy Ann “Dottie” Brooks Willenbrink, members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on April 21. After working in the family business of Sutcliffe Co., Mr. Willenbrink retired from his position as a partner in the JL Trabue Company after 57 years. The couple have four children, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Bernard “Bernie” Leo and Mary Jeanette Litsey Timperman, members of Holy Trinity Church, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on April 11. Mrs. Timperman retired from Jefferson County Public Schools. Mr. Timperman retired from Sears and Chenoweth Appliances. The couple have two children and three grandchildren.