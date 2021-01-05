Vocations Office launches prayer calendar

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Vocation Office has started a Prayer Calendar for Vocations to recognize feast days, birthdays and other days of special prayer.

Benedictine Sister Sarah Yungwirth, associate director of the Vocation Office, said the office hopes the calendar will be a tool to foster and support “a culture of vocations” in the archdiocese.

Through the calendar, “we are hoping to foster a sense of prayer and awareness for our seminarians and priests,” said Sister Yungwirth. “We appreciate the faithful who pray for our priests and seminarians and offer them words of encouragement.”

The calendar will include days of prayer for seminarians, birthday announcements for seminarians, priests and staff members of the Vocation Office and anniversary of ordinations for priests.

The calendar can be found at louisvillevocations.com/resources/prayers/ and on the Vocation Office’s Facebook page.