Vocation Awareness — Building a culture of vocations

Very Rev. Martin A. Linebach

God calls each person to a certain way of life or vocation. People may be called to married life, single life, vowed religious life and ordained life. It is incumbent upon us to understand where God is leading us to live our most perfect existence in this life. We are also needed to aid others in determining their call in life.

In our current world, we are often taught to seek education, money, popularity and material goods that will equate to increasing levels of status or success. These aspirations are not by their nature bad or evil, but they may distract us from where God wants us to be and how we can serve others.

In a world with so many distractions, it is important for us to create a culture of vocations in the Catholic Church that leads people to respond to God’s plan for them and results in personal happiness.

There are many layers to building a culture of vocations. Here are some ways we can assist in creating this culture of vocations in our lives and the lives of others:

Pray

We can all pray that people listen for God’s invitation to a particular vocation. Everyone can pray in a special way for those God is calling to the priesthood or religious life. In that prayer, we are asking for people to recognize the call and respond. Part of the response is to take action, and discuss the call with a vocation director.

Learn

Most families today don’t even realize that God calls each person to a specific vocation: married life, single life, priesthood, religious life, and/or the permanent diaconate. It is important that this is discussed, understood, and reflected on regularly. Talk to people with different vocations. Identify their role in the life of the church.

Understand the different educational, spiritual, and emotional requirements of each vocation. Discuss with family and friends the role that people of different vocations have played in their lives. It is also important that single people don’t feel stigmatized or outcast in the church. Their role and contributions are just as valuable as other vocations.

Listen

We must dedicate time to be still and listen for God’s plan in our lives. Also, we must help young people create an environment that is conducive to listening. Remove distractions. Set aside our phones/tablets. Get away from the television. Be alone. Reflect on the different vocations and listen for God’s plan.

Invite

Every vocation story I have heard from a priest or religious includes a comment or question from someone else. The person asks, “Have you ever considered being a priest (or religious)?” or states, “I think you would make a good priest or religious.” God calls people to the priesthood and religious life, but many times those being called need it affirmed by hearing it from someone else.

People often complain that we don’t have enough priests and assume they cannot affect this shortage. One thing that can be done is to know what traits can make a great priest. Then when those characteristics are recognized in someone, we can take the initiative to invite that person to consider the priesthood.

Support

In addition to praying for priests, religious, and seminarians, we can support these people by sending them cards that express our care for them. We can contribute to collections or the Archdiocesan Catholic Services Appeal, which specifically supports seminary education. We can verbally thank our priests, religious, deacons and seminarians for answering God’s call in their lives.

A culture of vocations is critical to bringing about an ordered and balanced world where Catholics can work together, albeit in different ways, through their God-given vocation. This culture will guide us all toward building God’s kingdom and aiding each other on our road to Heaven.

Father Martin Linebach is the vicar for vocations and the vocations director for the Archdiocese of Louisville. For more information on vocations or discernment, contact him at mlinebach@archlou.org.