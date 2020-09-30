Virtual pro-life meeting set for Oct. 27 

The Archdiocese of Louisville’s Family Ministries Office will host a virtual meeting on the BlueJeans video conferencing platform Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss the Walking With Moms in Need initiative launched by the U.S. bishops earlier in the year.

Archbishop Joseph E. Kurtz will address participants and share his thoughts on this ministry. The discussion will center on ways parishes and individuals can “help mothers in an unplanned pregnancy, and young mothers in our own parish who need our help in the Archdiocese of Louisville,” said a press release from the organizer.

A maximum of 75 individuals will be allowed to participate. To register, contact Ed, Harpring at eharpring@archlou.org. A link to join the discussion will be sent following registration.

To learn more about the Walking With Moms initiative, visit https://www.usccb.org/committees/pro-life-activities/walking-moms-need. The program is part of the Archdiocese of Louisville’s observation of Respect Life Month.