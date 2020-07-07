Viongozi Ministry Leadership Program to host online webinar

The Office of Multicultural Ministry’s Viongozi Ministry Leadership Program will offer two webinar classes on the Zoom videoconferencing platform in July. “Understanding How the Church Functions” will be presented July 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “Leaders Finding their Voice in Unjust Environments” will be presented July 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Father John Judie will present on both days.

The purpose of the Viongozi program is to “enhance leadership skills for parish ministry. The process is intended for individuals new in ministry, individuals considering a leadership position in the church or individuals newly discerned or elected by parish lay leadership,” according to a press release from the OMM.

The cost is $10 per class and the deadline to register is July 14. Classes are limited to 30 participants who must be at least 16 years old. For more information call the office at 502-471-2146.