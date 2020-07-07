Grief recovery group to meet in July

The Grief Recovery Method Support Group will begin an eight-week series July 21 at John Paul II Academy, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This support group is designed for persons who are experiencing problems with grief and loss. The group seeks to provide a “safe place for persons that have experienced the death of a loved one either recently or long ago,” an announcement from the program said.

The Grief Recovery Method Support Group seeks to provide people with the tools necessary to move beyond the pain of grief to a more positive future, according to organizers.

Masks and social distancing are required. Participants will need to purchase a workbook. Interested individuals should contact Pattie Filley, LCSW certified grief specialist, to register at 502-459-4251, ext. 24 or 502-742-1190.