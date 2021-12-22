Vincentian Brother Anthony Wiedemer died in Los Angeles after an illness Dec. 16. He was 79 and had been a Vincentian for 56 years.

Brother Wiedemer, baptized Bernard, was from Louisville and the youngest of six children. He attended St. Elizabeth School and St. Xavier High School. He worked at General Electric before entering religious life in 1965.

He served in Missouri, Illinois and California with various assignments before arriving at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Los Angeles, where he ministered from 1984 until his death. He served the parish as bookkeeper, business manager and plant manager. He also volunteered in the community by organizing food and clothing drives to benefit people in need.

Upon retirement, he continued to minister in the parish community. He also served the Vincentians as a member of the finance council for the Western Province of Vincentians.

He is survived by his sisters, Theresa Kotheimer and Rita Stone, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his brothers in the Vincentian community.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Los Angeles on Dec. 29. Burial will be in Los Angeles.