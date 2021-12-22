Right to Life of Louisville’s new offices were blessed Dec. 14 by Father Martin Linebach, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Louisville.

During the blessing, he prayed, “Grant that all who plan and conduct good work in this office may, through your guidance and support, come to right decisions and carry them out fairly.”

Right to Life, which says on its website that it advocates for the protection of “innocent human life, from conception to natural death,” was formerly located in St. Matthews. It has moved to 1974A Douglass Boulevard, Suite 101, in the Highlands.