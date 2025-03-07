Ursuline Sisters of Louisville launch interactive virtual map commemorating St. Angela’s pilgrimage

An interactive digital map — found on the Ursuline Sisters’ website — commemorates the 500th anniversary of St. Angela Merici’s pilgrimage to Rome. St. Angela, the foundress of the Ursulines, is portrayed as a young anime-inspired character in the virtual pilgrimage. (Image Special to The Record by the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville)

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville partnered with Sacred Heart Schools’ Office of Catholic Identity and Ursuline Charism to launch a virtual pilgrimage for the Jubilee Year and in celebration of Catholic Sisters Week, observed March 8 to 14.

The digital map commemorates the 500th anniversary of St. Angela Merici’s pilgrimage to Rome. St. Angela, the foundress of the Ursulines, is portrayed as a young anime-inspired character in the virtual pilgrimage.

The interactive map brings users along with St. Angela on her travels to five historical sites — the first of which is the Ursuline Chapel of the Immaculate Conception in Louisville. At each virtual site, users can view videos, which include narration from Ursuline Sisters regarding the significance of the location and questions for reflection.

The project highlights “the continuing relevance of St. Angela’s spiritual journey in today’s world,” according to a release from the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville.

This resource “connects our spiritual heritage with modern technology in a virtual pilgrimage,” said Kathy Williams, the director of communications for the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville.



The map was designed for educational use in Ursuline-sponsored institutions and the Ursuline Education Network of schools, but is available to the wider community at ursulinesisterslouisville.org/walkwithangela.