On his 21st day in Rome’s Gemelli hospital, Pope Francis recorded a 27-second audio message thanking people for their prayers.
Pope Francis thanks world for prayers in audio message
Tags from the storyPope Francis thanks world for prayers in audio message
0
Facebook Twitter Pinterest
LinkedIn Email
Written ByOSV News
More from OSV News
Catholics concerned as U.S. child labor violations increase and lawmakers seek to weaken laws
By Kimberley Heatherington Not all children filling many vacant U.S. jobs are...Read More