Ursuline Sisters issue statement in response ‘to the needs of our time’

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville have released a public statement in response “to the needs of our time” that outlines the congregation’s concerns in the world today, including human dignity, peace and care for creation.

Formulated during the sisters’ March 16-18 Chapter — a gathering of sisters who represent the congregation held every six years — the statement reaffirms “our dedication to the dignity of every person and the care of our common home.”

Sister Janet Marie Peterworth, a former president of the congregation, said the Chapter “felt it was important for the public to know where we as a congregation stand on certain issues that are important not only to the Ursulines but to the people of God of this archdiocese and beyond. “We want to send this as an invitation to others to join us in standing for Gospel principles and moral values,” she said.

Following is the statement.

STATEMENT

Following our Ursuline Call, and our Chapter held March 16–18, 2026, the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville issue this public statement:

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville make this statement as women religious committed to living the Gospel in this moment of our world’s history. In the spirit of our foundress St. Angela Merici, we seek to respond to the needs of our time with courage, trust, and love. Faithful to our tradition of contemplative love and service, we reaffirm our dedication to the dignity of every person and the care of our common home. Respecting the diversity of cultures whose life and values are threatened, we invite all people to join in the sacred work of healing our world.

The Gospel mandates us to recognize Christ in those who are excluded in society. We give priority to those most at risk — the poor, the displaced, the imprisoned, and all who suffer discrimination, violence, or injustice. Standing in solidarity with those whose voices are unheard, we commit ourselves to building communities where all can live in safety and hope.

We denounce war, military buildup, and the proliferation of nuclear weapons which threaten all humanity. We commit to the active practice of non-violence, creating peace and speaking with truth and respect in public life.

We pledge both compassionate presence and active advocacy for policies that protect human life and dignity, promote peace, welcome the stranger, and safeguard the earth for future generations.

Believing in the interconnectedness of all of life, we continue to walk with others holding sacred every effort to protect and sustain the incredible mystery of creation.