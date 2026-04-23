Community Calendar — April 23, 2026

The following is a listing of Catholic community events in central Kentucky.

SERVICES & DEVOTIONS

St. Margaret Mary Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, will present an Easter edition VENTUS — eucharistic adoration with modern worship music — on May 6. Adoration begins in silence at 6:30 p.m. with music and confession at 7 p.m. and Benediction at 8 p.m. Worship will be in the style of NCYC, SEEK and Encounter. All are welcome. Contact Dr. Holly Smith for more information at hsmith@stmm.org.

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville will offer Taizé prayer May 11 at 7 p.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road. For more information, call 896-2781 or email lfeldkamp@ursulineslou.org.

St. Luke Church, 4211 Jim Hawkins Dr., will host a display of the work of St. Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint, on May 16 after the 4 p.m. Mass and May 17 after the 10 a.m. Mass. For more information, contact stlukelouisville@gmail.com.

RETREAT

Mark Meade will lead a retreat called “Finding and Losing Ourselves in Art with Thomas Merton” at the Nazareth Retreat Center on the campus of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth in Nazareth, Ky., May 29-31.

Meade is the assistant director of the Thomas Merton Center in Louisville and is a past president of the International Thomas Merton Society.

For more information and to register, visit nazarethretreatcenterky.org/programs/.

VOCATIONS

The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth will hold their next monthly Zoom session on May 5. The “Click and See” series is held on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. through June 2. The topic will be the sisters’ relationship with peace and justice. Women who are interested in learning more about the sisters are welcome to join in. To register, visit: nazareth.org/click-and-see.

The St. Serra Club of Louisville, which promotes vocations, will hear from Dominican Father John Baptist Hoang at its next meeting at 11:30 a.m. on May 4 at the Golden Corral, 4032 Taylorsville Road. He will discuss Catholic Campus Ministry at UofL. The cost of lunch is $12 for members and $15 for others. Non-members who wish to attend should call Chuck Lynch at 442-9302.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the following locations:

St. Michael Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Dr., April 26, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Assumption High School gym, 2170 Tyler Lane, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in honor of student Kaitlyn Clements.

Donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

“WinsDay,” set for 12:45 p.m. on April 29 at Churchill Downs, 700 Central Ave., will benefit Catholic Charities of Louisville. The agency will receive a $5 donation for every ticket purchased at this link: bit.ly/3N9NgIN. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 28.

HERE & THERE

The Loretto Community will host a concert featuring Aaron English on May 1 at 7 p.m. in the church at the Loretto Motherhouse, 515 Nerinx Road. Admission is free. Contact Sister Mary Swain at maryswain@lorettocommunity.org with questions.

The Catholic Single Adults Club is hosting a night out on May 10 for singles 50 and over. Putt-Putt, beginning at 3 p.m. and dinner at El Nopal will follow at 5 p.m. For more information and locations, call 553-1476.

Holy Trinity’s Senior Group is having a Derby Party on April 29 following the 11:30 a.m. senior lunch. RSVP to Molly Willer at mwiller@htparish.org or call 897-5207, ext. 1115.

The Flaget Alumni Association’s next meeting and luncheon will be held May 13 at noon in the Elk’s Club #8, 2824 Klondike Lane, across from St. Martha Church. The speaker will be Rick Bozich. Lunch is $10. For more information, visit Flaget.org.

St. Francis Xavier Sew-cialize Group will hold a “Sewing and socializing quilt exhibit” at the St. Joe Community Center in Raywick, Ky. The two-day event will be held May 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again May 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission, refreshments and door prizes. A Kentucky Quilt will be raffled on May 17. Raffle proceeds will go to the Insulation Restoration project at St. Francis Xavier Church. Donations welcome. For more information, contact Nancy Miles at manny57@windstream.net.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Ups & Downs, a support group for those dealing with loss, grief, depression and anxiety, meets the first Friday of each month from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Commons Assisted Living Facility, 9107 Taylorsville Road. The group is a ministry of St. Michael Church.

The cost is $5 per session. For more information, contact facilitator Ann C. Holloway, M.Ed., LMFT at ach.29@hotmail.com.

A grief support group for those who have lost someone to addiction or substance use disorder — GRASP (Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing) —​​ meets at Holy Trinity Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, in the multipurpose building on the second Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For additional information, email Lindacicca@yahoo.com.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) meets weekly on Sundays from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. John Paul II Church, 3525 Goldsmith Lane.

EDUCATION & ENRICHMENT

The Adult Christian Enrichment Program of St. Bernadette Church is offering a series of classes via Zoom. The programs will be offered on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and again on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next dates and topics, to be presented by Deacon Jim Shields, are:

May 7 and 8: The Two Halves of Life

May 14 and 15: The False and True Selves

Call Lynnette LeGette at 802-5966 to register for free and receive the link to the class.

A Bible study led by Father Joe Rankin is held on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Rita Church, 8709 Preston Highway.

On April 28, the topic is, “Here Come the Deacons,” on Acts 6 and the birth of servant‑leadership in the early Church.

On May 4, the topic is, “The Bumpy Beginning of the Church,” on how the first Christians navigated conflict, persecution and growing pains.

The Archdiocese of Louisville Ministry Institute will offer “Introduction to Spirituality” on May 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown, Ky.The cost is $10. To register or for more information, contact Lynn McDaniel at lmcdaniel@archlou.org or 636-0296, ext. 1267. Participants must pre-register (no walk-ins).