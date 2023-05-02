Ursuline Sisters communications team wins award

The Ursuline Sisters of Louisville communications team recently won several awards for its video, writing, design and social media work from the Associated Church Press and Religion Communicators Council.

During an April 19 award ceremony sponsored by The Religion Communicators Council, Kathy Williams won three DeRose-Hinkhouse Category Awards, honoring her work in design, logo design and branding. She received an award of merit for writing.

During the Associated Church Press Award ceremony April 20 Williams received an award of merit for the Ursuline Sisters’ 2021-2022 annual report, which she designed and edited.

Bernie Mudd-White received an honorable mention from the press group for a video series.