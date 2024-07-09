Deacon Gary Fowler, a funeral director, dies at 71

Deacon Gary Whayne Fowler

Deacon Gary Whayne Fowler, who served at his parish and as a funeral director, died July 7. He was 71.

Deacon Fowler was a member of St. Paul Church for 47 years and had served there as a deacon since his ordination on Aug. 22, 2012. He was also a member of the parish council and served on the worship committee.

Outside of his formal ministry, Deacon Fowler worked at Alcan Aluminum for 37 years. He also worked as a funeral director at Rattermans Funeral Homes.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Monsignor Newman Council 4665, serving as grand knight and district deputy. He also belonged to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Council 2173 and served as president of the St. Paul Men’s Club from 2012 to 2024.

Deacon Fowler also served at St. Paul School, holding prayer services for young students.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Fowler; his wife of 50 years Kathy Ramsier Fowler; their children, Shannon Fowler (Melissa Sargent) and Jamie Lawrence (Michael); and two grandchildren.

Visitation will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on July 10 at Rattermans Funeral Homes, 4832 Cane Run Road.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. July 11 at St. Paul Church. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Paul Church’s St. Paul Piano Fund.