Ursuline Sister Sheila Anne Smith, a teacher, dies at 81

Ursuline Sister of Mount St. Joseph Sheila Anne Smith died July 5. She was 81 and had been an Ursuline Sister for 63 years.

Sister Smith, a native of Butler, Penn., was a teacher. In the Archdiocese of Louisville, she taught at St. Catherine School in New Haven, Ky., and at Our Lady of Mercy School in Hodgenville, Ky. She also ministered for 35 years with Native Americans in the southwest.

She is survived by members of her community and her nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at Mount St. Joseph July 14 at 4:30 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. July 15.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Mount St. Joseph, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount, Ky., 42356.