Sister of Charity Irene Satory, a teacher, dies at 89

Record Staff Report

Sister of Charity of Nazareth Irene Satory (formerly Sister Louis Anthony) died July 10 at Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was 89 and had been an SCN for 65 years.

Sister Satory, a native of Adena, Ohio, served as a teacher in Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio. In Kentucky, she taught primary grades at St. Agnes School in Louisville, St. Mary School in Paris, Ky., and Nazareth Montessori Children’s Center in Nazareth, Ky.

Sister Satory also served her community as the provincial secretary for the Louisville area from 1976-1982. She served in the Mother Catherine Spalding bookshop located in the archival center in the Motherhouse. Sister Satory also served in healthcare ministry as a librarian at Our Lady of Peace Hospital.

She is survived by her sister Regina McQueen of Canton, Ohio, brother John Satory of Independence, Ohio, members of her extended family and religious community.

Sister Satory will be buried July 15 in Nazareth Cemetery. The prayer ritual will be filmed and shared. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, Ky., 40048.